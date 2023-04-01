Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

PLAY stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $327,708 in the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

