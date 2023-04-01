Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

ED has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

