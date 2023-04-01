Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

