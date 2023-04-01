Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

PVH Stock Up 3.4 %

PVH stock opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.54. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

