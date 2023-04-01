Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Issued By Capital One Financial

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$28.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Enerplus Trading Down 0.4 %

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. Enerplus has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$25.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

