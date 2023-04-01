Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $49.02 on Thursday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

