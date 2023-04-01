Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$95.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.11. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$88.43 and a 1 year high of C$144.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

