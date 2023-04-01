Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $364.19 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.90 and its 200 day moving average is $320.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.