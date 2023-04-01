Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:V opened at $225.46 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.