QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Stock Performance
NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.94 on Friday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Transactions at QuickLogic
In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.