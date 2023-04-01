QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.94 on Friday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.54.

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QuickLogic by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

