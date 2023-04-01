RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 5.3%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24. 135,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 480,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 15,742 shares of company stock worth $442,202 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 500,565 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 184,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

