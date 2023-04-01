Raymond James Trims Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Target Price to $95.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.64.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 3.0 %

OSK opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.