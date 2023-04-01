RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $232.73 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after acquiring an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

