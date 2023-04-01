Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) PT Lowered to $7.00

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Real Good Food Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of RGF stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Insider Activity at Real Good Food

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,965.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 801,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,155 shares of company stock worth $518,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

