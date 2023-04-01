Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) PT Lowered to $7.00

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Real Good Food Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of RGF stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.
Insider Activity at Real Good Food
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Real Good Food Company Profile
The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Real Good Food (RGF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.