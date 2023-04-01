Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($8.54) Per Share

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($8.54) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.48). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.48) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($8.71) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

RETA opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $1,588,173.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,496.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843 over the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

