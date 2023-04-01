Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $90.92 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,321.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock worth $9,704,843. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $45,502,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.