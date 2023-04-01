Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $44.57 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.19.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. The firm had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,919,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Articles

