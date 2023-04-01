Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $950.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $950.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $840.57.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $821.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $835.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $763.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,678,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $116,414,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

