Regions Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

RF stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

