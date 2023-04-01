Rekor Systems, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Rekor Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ REKR opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

