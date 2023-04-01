Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.24

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 124392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.
RELX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.53) to GBX 2,840 ($34.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.40) to GBX 2,860 ($35.14) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.11) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Relx Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Relx by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
