Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Astria Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $223.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

