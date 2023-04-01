Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avangrid, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE:AGR opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 94.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $3,339,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

