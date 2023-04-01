Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:COP opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

