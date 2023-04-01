Research Analysts Set Expectations for Guess’, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Small Cap Consu issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess’ in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Small Cap Consu currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

GES has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Guess’ Price Performance

GES stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.87. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Robotti Robert bought a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,382,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

