Research Analysts Set Expectations for Paladin Energy Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paladin Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Drew anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Paladin Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paladin Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Paladin Energy Price Performance

Shares of Paladin Energy stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

