Research Analysts Set Expectations for UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UroGen Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will earn $7.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 488,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 91,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 136,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

