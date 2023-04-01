Reviewing Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Borr Drilling and Permex Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.60 -$292.80 million ($1.83) -4.14 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 8.22 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

Permex Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borr Drilling.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75 Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Borr Drilling and Permex Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Borr Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -65.98% -19.32% -5.15% Permex Petroleum -376.30% -33.00% -26.74%

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Permex Petroleum on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal. The company was founded by Tor Olav Trøim on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Permex Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

