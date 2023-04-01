Reviewing PropertyGuru (PGRU) and The Competition

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) is one of 152 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PropertyGuru to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PropertyGuru and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75 PropertyGuru Competitors 515 3039 5050 75 2.54

Volatility & Risk

PropertyGuru currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 46.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 30.63%. Given PropertyGuru’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than its rivals.

PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PropertyGuru and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $98.62 million -$93.75 million -5.32 PropertyGuru Competitors $917.33 million -$46.30 million -8.46

PropertyGuru’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru. PropertyGuru is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru -109.32% -21.02% -17.83% PropertyGuru Competitors -129.60% -1,645.18% -18.71%

Summary

PropertyGuru beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.