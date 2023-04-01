Reviewing Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of WalkMe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

WalkMe has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 3 5 0 2.63 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WalkMe and Tamino Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

WalkMe currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.23%. Given WalkMe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -37.81% -105.46% -23.81% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WalkMe and Tamino Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $245.01 million 3.59 -$92.63 million ($1.09) -9.76 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WalkMe.

Summary

WalkMe beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

