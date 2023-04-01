RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $277.00 at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $314.00 to $277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RH. Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.19.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $390.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.67. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $2,170,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in RH by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

