RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $245.71, but opened at $238.00. RH shares last traded at $247.33, with a volume of 1,710,002 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.19.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RH by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

