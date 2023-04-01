Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CAO William T. Roberts Sells 912 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CAO William T. Roberts sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $15,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $137,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The company’s revenue was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after purchasing an additional 662,798 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,266 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,516,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,628,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

