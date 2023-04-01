Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) General Counsel Richard Danis Sells 50,871 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 50,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $28,487.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 744,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.84. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 473.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
