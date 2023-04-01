RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Receives Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
