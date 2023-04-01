Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $77.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.44.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of RHI opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.89%.
Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
