Robert W. Baird Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $33.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNM. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,929.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,171 shares of company stock worth $3,072,903. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after acquiring an additional 752,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Core & Main by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Core & Main by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 72,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Core & Main by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

