Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$9.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rogers has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

