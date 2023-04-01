Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roku from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Roku from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 195,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.