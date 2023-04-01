Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 4.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.88 and last traded at $61.08. 8,282,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 8,426,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

