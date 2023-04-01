Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 406 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.35 and its 200 day moving average is $392.09. The firm has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
