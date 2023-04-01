Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 450 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $291,294,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.46 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

