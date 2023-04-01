Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Visa by 635.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $225.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.74. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

