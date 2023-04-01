Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $109,000.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $440.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $429.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

