Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $109,000.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROPGet Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $440.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $429.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

