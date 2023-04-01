RXO (NYSE:RXO) & Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Head-To-Head Survey

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Despegar.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RXO and Despegar.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 11 4 0 2.27 Despegar.com 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

RXO presently has a consensus target price of $21.62, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.26%. Given Despegar.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than RXO.

This table compares RXO and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com -12.74% N/A -8.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RXO and Despegar.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.48 $92.00 million N/A N/A Despegar.com $537.97 million 0.81 -$68.53 million ($1.20) -5.12

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Despegar.com.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

