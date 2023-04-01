Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) vs. Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Ryanair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $185.95 million 0.49 $39.76 million N/A N/A Ryanair $5.58 billion 3.85 -$279.93 million $6.08 15.51

Harbor Diversified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryanair.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryanair 1 1 6 1 2.78

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harbor Diversified and Ryanair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ryanair has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential downside of 59.17%. Given Ryanair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryanair is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Ryanair shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryanair has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Ryanair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A Ryanair 13.16% 21.13% 8.08%

Summary

Ryanair beats Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines. Ryanair U.K. The company was founded on June 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

