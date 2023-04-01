Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on R. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.