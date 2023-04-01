Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Citigroup

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -352.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.