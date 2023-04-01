Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.94.

SAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 773,370 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 629,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,070.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 603,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8,845.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 380,340 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

