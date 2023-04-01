Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.23.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of C$52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.92 million. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0908555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sandstorm Gold

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.72.

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.